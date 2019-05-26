Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $27.32 Million Position in Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $27,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,756,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,489,000 after buying an additional 290,673 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Qiagen by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 47,932 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,854,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN opened at $38.20 on Friday. Qiagen NV has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

