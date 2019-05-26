Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.02 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,212,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,318,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,681,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,135,000 after buying an additional 602,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,042,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,108,000 after buying an additional 450,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,033,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,375,000 after buying an additional 204,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,278,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

