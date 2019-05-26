AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $699.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.21 million. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Research analysts predict that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

