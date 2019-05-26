AA PLC (AA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AA PLC (LON:AA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other news, insider Simon Breakwell purchased 96,444 shares of AA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £71,368.56 ($93,255.66).

AA opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Friday. AA has a 1-year low of GBX 66.28 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.50 ($1.85). The company has a market capitalization of $356.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. AA’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

