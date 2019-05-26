$5.06 Million in Sales Expected for Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will announce sales of $5.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $6.00 million. Aduro BioTech reported sales of $2.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year sales of $27.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $54.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.26 million, with estimates ranging from $18.60 million to $26.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aduro BioTech.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 784.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADRO shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 18,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $75,706.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $29,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,128 shares of company stock worth $213,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Aquilo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 97,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADRO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.20. 289,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,762. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.