4,650 Shares in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Purchased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Proofpoint by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,739,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Proofpoint by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,460,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,277,000 after purchasing an additional 137,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Proofpoint by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Proofpoint by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFPT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $1,575,981.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,874.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $3,636,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,631,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,727 shares of company stock valued at $20,630,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -100.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

