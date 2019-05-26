$288.60 Million in Sales Expected for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) will post sales of $288.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.20 million and the highest is $330.00 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported sales of $174.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $190.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million.

IEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

