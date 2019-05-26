19,946 Shares in Livent Corporation (LTHM) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $4,968,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $5,365,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $11,923,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Livent in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Gabelli lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Livent stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Livent Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.43 million. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

