16,444 Shares in Citigroup Inc (C) Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,160,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 420,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $2,079,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC set a $76.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

