1,503 Shares in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,246 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth about $348,961,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth about $137,744,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,463,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,918,000 after purchasing an additional 943,361 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 62.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,352,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,669,000 after purchasing an additional 520,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,465 shares of company stock valued at $29,224,484. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

MKC stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “1,503 Shares in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/26/1503-shares-in-mccormick-co-sh-nv-mkc-purchased-by-checchi-capital-advisers-llc.html.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.