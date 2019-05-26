1,501 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE) Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

Shares of IPE opened at $55.78 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $55.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2351 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

