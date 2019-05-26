1,247 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000.

ISTB stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

