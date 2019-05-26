0x Achieves Market Cap of $188.39 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. 0x has a market capitalization of $188.39 million and $30.35 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin and Kucoin. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00426076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.01139726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00141253 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000840 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 597,414,449 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, CoinTiger, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DDEX, Zebpay, OKEx, WazirX, Gate.io, Iquant, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Gatecoin, Upbit, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, BitMart, Koinex, C2CX, Poloniex, Coinone, Crex24, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Independent Reserve, Bithumb, FCoin, ZB.COM, Bilaxy, ABCC, IDEX, Fatbtc, Kucoin, AirSwap, Binance, Livecoin, Liqui, DigiFinex, Bittrex, GOPAX, Bitbns, BitBay and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

