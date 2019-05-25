Zippie Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Zippie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last week, Zippie has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zippie has a market capitalization of $694,266.00 and approximately $1,220.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00434074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.80 or 0.01139438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00143075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004321 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zippie is zippie.org

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

