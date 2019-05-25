Zipper Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $2.73 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zipper has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, IDCM, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00079612 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008075 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000828 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002376 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Zipper

ZIP is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

