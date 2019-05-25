Zacks: Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 143 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SMMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of SMMF opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $326.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick Frye sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $52,756.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie R. Markwood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,185 shares in the company, valued at $81,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,366 shares of company stock worth $213,183. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 389,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

