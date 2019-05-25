Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on INmune Bio Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (INMB)

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for INmune Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76).

Separately, Maxim Group set a $13.00 price objective on INmune Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

In other INmune Bio news, Chairman Raymond Joseph Tesi acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Moss acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 77,767 shares of company stock valued at $709,893.

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

