Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Torchmark (TMK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Torchmark’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The company's niche market focus, steady capital deployment and strong operating fundamentals should drive long-term growth. It estimates life and health sales growth in distribution channels. Also, a strong capital position and capital management are positives. The company estimates free cash flow in the range of $365-$375 million and net operating income between $6.61 and $6.75 per share in 2019. Life underwriting income is expected to grow around 4-6% (up from 3-5%) and health underwriting income is likely to increase 3-5% (up from 2-4%). However, higher administrative expense remains a concern. It is estimated to increase 5-6% in 2019. Pension costs, investments in IT systems and high debt level along with lower interest coverage ratio are likely to be a drag on earnings.”

Torchmark stock opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Torchmark has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Torchmark’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Torchmark will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $25,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,361,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,038 shares of company stock valued at $24,463,754 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Torchmark in the first quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Torchmark by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Torchmark by 232.2% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

