Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GNC (GNC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GNC Holdings registered a strong performance in International segment. In this regard, the company’s plan is well on place to grow its presence in China, Mexico and South Korea with strategies that will leverage alternative channels of distribution. We are particularly looking forward to the company’s efforts to launch two JVs with Harbin in China. We are also positive about the expected synergy from company’s recent alliance with International Vitamin Corporation. However, cut-throat competition and changing consumer preferences continue to pose challenges for GNC Holdings. GNC underperformed the industry in the past three months.GNC Holdings exited the first quarter of 2019 on a dull note with both bottom and top line deteriorating on a year-over-year basis. Revenues from manufacturing and domestic segments reported year-over-year decline.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNC. ValuEngine raised shares of GNC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Gabelli reissued a hold rating on shares of GNC in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

NYSE:GNC opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. GNC has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.84.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). GNC had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GNC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GNC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,912,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of GNC during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GNC by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 61,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GNC by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GNC by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 429,666 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

