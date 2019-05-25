Zacks Investment Research Lowers Toll Brothers (TOL) to Sell

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Toll Brothers have underperformed its industry year to date. Despite better-than-expected results in second-quarter fiscal 2019, a significant decline in new orders took a toll on investors’ sentiments. California and City Living recorded the biggest decline in contracts. Management predicts slower demand, higher incentives associated with challenging weather and changes in mix to impact its fiscal 2019 results. The company expects lower home deliveries and margins in the third quarter and fiscal 2019. Estimates for fiscal 2019 and 2020 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ pessimism surrounding the company’s earnings growth potential. Although management believes that it remains well positioned to gain from robust economy, improving demographics and financial health of the affluent customer base, we wait for better visibility.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

TOL stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard T. Hartman sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,819.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,320 over the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 694.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

