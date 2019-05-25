Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.20. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gaurav Shah sold 74,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,286,033.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 550,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,625,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.