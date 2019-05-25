Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Huazhu Group (HTHT) to Sell

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

HTHT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Huazhu Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Huazhu Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, China International Capital lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,163,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

