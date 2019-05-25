Zacks: GTx, Inc. (GTXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GTX an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:GTXI opened at $1.00 on Monday. GTX has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of GTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTX during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GTX by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GTX

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It develops selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

