Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

NYSE NLSN opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Nielsen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,099,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,163,000 after purchasing an additional 688,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,330,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,290,000 after purchasing an additional 808,137 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 15,066,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968,300 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,434,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,294,000 after purchasing an additional 136,645 shares during the period. Finally, Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in Nielsen by 776.9% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 5,408,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

