Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report $930,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $148.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.42 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $162.96 million, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $209.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price target on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $94.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,494,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,522,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,760,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.73 per share, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,172.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,155,550 and have sold 48,329 shares worth $2,280,206. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,392,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,067,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 561.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,809. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.