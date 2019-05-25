Zacks: Analysts Set $22.00 Price Target for Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC)

Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 205 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGC shares. BidaskClub lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Robin Hensley sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 208,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 379,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGC opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $25.12.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

