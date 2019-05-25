Zacks: Analysts Expect ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) will report earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $1.37. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConturaEnergyInc . will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $12.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ConturaEnergyInc ..

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($3.19). The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 8,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $477,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lee Stanley sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $112,209.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,191 shares of company stock worth $10,440,923 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. SEI Investments Co purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 97,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.96. 154,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,833. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

