Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Posted by on May 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Navigant Consulting posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navigant Consulting.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $186.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.87 million.

NCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NCI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 186,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,807. Navigant Consulting has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $893.25 million, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 642,249 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 120,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigant Consulting (NCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.