Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Navigant Consulting posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navigant Consulting.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $186.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.87 million.

NCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NCI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 186,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,807. Navigant Consulting has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $893.25 million, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 642,249 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 120,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

