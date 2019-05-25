Yelp Inc (YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will announce $247.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.05 million. Yelp reported sales of $234.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $235.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

YELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Yelp to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,333. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yelp has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

In other Yelp news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Yelp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,223,080 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $1,898,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $4,203,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.