XRP Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $16.52 billion and approximately $1.68 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00004855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00434717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.01202852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00144291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004370 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014632 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,626,524 coins and its circulating supply is 42,116,677,673 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MBAex, BitMarket, LiteBit.eu, FCoin, Stellarport, Cryptomate, Independent Reserve, Altcoin Trader, BTC Markets, Coinsuper, Gatehub, Ovis, Bitlish, ABCC, Binance, BCEX, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Coinbe, CoinBene, Koinex, DigiFinex, Poloniex, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Bitbank, Upbit, Coinone, Cryptohub, RippleFox, CEX.IO, GOPAX, Kuna, Bitstamp, LakeBTC, Covesting, Gate.io, Bithumb, CoinFalcon, BitFlip, Indodax, WazirX, Braziliex, CoinEgg, BitBay, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coindeal, OpenLedger DEX, Bits Blockchain, BX Thailand, BtcTurk, B2BX, Coinhub, Exmo, Korbit, Koineks, Bitfinex, C2CX, Huobi, Bitsane, Bittrex, Bitso, BTC Trade UA, Kraken, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ZB.COM, Bitinka, Exrates, Coinrail, Zebpay, HitBTC, OKEx, Liquid, Vebitcoin, Coinsquare, Ripple China, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Instant Bitex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

