Wispr (WSP) Market Capitalization Reaches $105,024.00

Wispr (CURRENCY:WSP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Wispr has a total market capitalization of $105,024.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of Wispr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wispr has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One Wispr coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000196 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Wispr

WSP is a coin. Wispr’s total supply is 30,198,732 coins and its circulating supply is 28,912,789 coins. Wispr’s official Twitter account is @WisprTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wispr is wispr.tech

Wispr Coin Trading

Wispr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wispr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wispr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wispr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

