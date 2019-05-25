Wirecard AG (WDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €194.95 ($226.68).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDI shares. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Baader Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of ETR WDI traded up €2.20 ($2.56) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €155.50 ($180.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.24. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a fifty-two week high of €199.00 ($231.40). The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

