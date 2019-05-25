Winding Tree (LIF) Price Hits $0.11

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1,146.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Winding Tree has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00434860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.01200142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00143712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,357,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

