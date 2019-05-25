Willingdon Wealth Management Sells 747 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Willingdon Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.81. 3,229,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

