William Hill (WMH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $130.34

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.34 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 131.95 ($1.72), with a volume of 598461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.65 ($1.77).

A number of research firms have commented on WMH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, March 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on William Hill in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. William Hill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 252.64 ($3.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from William Hill’s previous dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.14%.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

