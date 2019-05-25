Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Weyco Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $27.29 on Friday. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $89.59 million for the quarter.

In other Weyco Group news, VP Allison Woss sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $85,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $53,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,773 shares of company stock worth $434,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyco Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Weyco Group worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

