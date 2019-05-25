Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $899,000 Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after buying an additional 939,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,579,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,321,062,000 after buying an additional 4,086,502 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,568,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,112,000 after buying an additional 162,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,129,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,138,000 after buying an additional 181,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,655,000 after buying an additional 590,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

In other BB&T news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $130,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,358 shares of company stock valued at $416,417. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBT shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.49.

Shares of BB&T stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $899,000 Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/wetherby-asset-management-inc-has-899000-holdings-in-bbt-co-bbt.html.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.