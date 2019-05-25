Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,269,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,750,000 after purchasing an additional 572,053 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $427,419,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,798,000 after buying an additional 76,994 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 687,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000,000 after buying an additional 126,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 632,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,966,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.80. 432,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,744. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ASML to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASML from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

