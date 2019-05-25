Werner Enterprises (WERN) Trading Down 13.2%

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shares dropped 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 1,222,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 654,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $3.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

