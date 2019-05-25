Wedbush Weighs in on TJX Companies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 76,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 5,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,403,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,325,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,708 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,978 shares of company stock worth $6,009,020. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

