Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,435,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,714 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17,350.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,011,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,587,000 after purchasing an additional 186,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after acquiring an additional 353,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $918,305,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.83.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.09. 2,366,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,481. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $165.61 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

