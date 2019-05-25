WEC Energy Group (WEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.20

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.20 and last traded at $82.11, with a volume of 8214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $278,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,622 shares of company stock worth $22,903,752. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

