Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of WTS opened at $81.58 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $79,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $789,123.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,076.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,996 shares of company stock worth $4,830,215. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

