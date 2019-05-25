Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in ING Groep NV (ING)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,935 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 30,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ING Groep from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.4974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING).
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.