Walmart Inc (WMT) Holdings Increased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after buying an additional 1,110,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 206,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.73 target price for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 705,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $69,265,845.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,872,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,646,158.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,241,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,205,319 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/walmart-inc-wmt-holdings-increased-by-steigerwald-gordon-koch-inc.html.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.