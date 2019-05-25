VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLVLY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

