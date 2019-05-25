Vodafone Group (VOD) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has $15.99 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vodafone Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.30.

VOD stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 277.2% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 282.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 881.1% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

