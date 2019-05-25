Victrex (VTXPF) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Victrex has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $45.68.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

