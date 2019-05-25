Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 116,026 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 116,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 106,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 65,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 785,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after buying an additional 259,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ornella Barra purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $982,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $67.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479,936. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

