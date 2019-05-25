Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $83,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,901 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. 5,541,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,086. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/victory-capital-management-inc-grows-position-in-fifth-third-bancorp-fitb.html.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.